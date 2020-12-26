Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s traded shares stood at 127,147 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.25, to imply a decline of -1.05% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The FLXN share’s 52-week high remains $22.98, putting it -87.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.01. The company has a valuation of $604.11 Million, with an average of 632.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 510.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLXN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside on the day, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.51 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.06%, and 10.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.82%. Short interest in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw shorts transact 10.07 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.5, implying an increase of 67.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLXN is trading 185.71% off suggested target high and 30.61% from its likely low.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) shares are -2.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.84% against 16.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.9% this quarter before jumping 44.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 16.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $25.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.65 Million and $20.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.5% before jumping 39.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 12.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 4.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.69% of the shares at 109.43% float percentage. In total, 199 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Miller Value Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.27 Million shares (or 10.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.12 Million shares, or about 8.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $42.92 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3,823,000 shares. This is just over 7.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.2 Million, or 6.49% of the shares, all valued at about $33.31 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored