FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s traded shares stood at 451,047 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.84, to imply an increase of 72.64% or $2.46 in intraday trading. The FAT share’s 52-week high remains $11.21, putting it -91.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $69.65 Million, with an average of 95.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 102.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) trade information

After registering a 72.64% upside on the day, FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.06- this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 17.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.53%, and 1.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.69%. Short interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw shorts transact 16.2 Million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.6, implying a decline of -21.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.6 and $4.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FAT is trading -21.23% off suggested target high and -21.23% from its likely low.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 47.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s Major holders

FAT Brands Inc. insiders hold 89.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.63% of the shares at 14.83% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Symmetry Peak Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 49.9 Thousand shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.44 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SMH Capital Advisors Inc. with 36.76 Thousand shares, or about 0.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $168.28 Thousand.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst SMH Total Return Income Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst SMH Total Return Income Fund holds roughly 36,174 shares. This is just over 0.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.6 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.84 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $141.19 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored