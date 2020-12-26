EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s traded shares stood at 185,594 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.94, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The EYEG share’s 52-week high remains $12.89, putting it -117% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.2. The company has a valuation of $32.74 Million, with an average of 5.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 739.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EYEG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside on the day, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.18- this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 27.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 66.85%, and 76.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.72%. Short interest in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) saw shorts transact 8.91 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.83, implying an increase of 149.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $15.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EYEG is trading 160.94% off suggested target high and 135.69% from its likely low.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) shares are +17.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.14% against 16.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.3% this quarter before jumping 38% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -98.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 51.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s Major holders

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 3.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.02% of the shares at 42.71% float percentage. In total, 15 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.82 Million shares (or 39.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 35.03 Thousand shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $137.32 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock holds roughly 22,374 shares. This is just over 0.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.71 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.66 Thousand, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about $49.61 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored