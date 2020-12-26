Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s traded shares stood at 535,958 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7, to imply a decline of -0.71% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The EXTR share’s 52-week high remains $8, putting it -14.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $861.09 Million, with an average of 1.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EXTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

After registering a -0.71% downside on the day, Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.26- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.29%, and 18.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.02%. Short interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw shorts transact 5.51 Million shares and set a 5.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.75, implying a decline of -3.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $9.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXTR is trading 35.71% off suggested target high and -14.29% from its likely low.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Extreme Networks, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) shares are +69.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 300% against 31.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -15.4% this quarter before jumping 157.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 0.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -383% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

Extreme Networks, Inc. insiders hold 2.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.61% of the shares at 82.46% float percentage. In total, 246 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.23 Million shares (or 14.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.26 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.28 Million shares, or about 6.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $33.3 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,303,674 shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.7 Million, or 2.19% of the shares, all valued at about $15.16 Million.

