Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s traded shares stood at 144,537 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 3.32% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The EQS share’s 52-week high remains $2.25, putting it -3.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $29.47 Million, with an average of 133.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 70.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) trade information

After registering a 3.32% upside on the day, Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.25- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.99%, and 89.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.46%. Short interest in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) saw shorts transact 319Thousand shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s Major holders

Equus Total Return, Inc. insiders hold 46.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.3% of the shares at 8.09% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by West Family Investments, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 210.28 Thousand shares (or 1.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $254.43 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bulldog Investors, LLC with 91.48 Thousand shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $110.69 Thousand.

We also have Special Opportunities Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equus Total Return, Inc. (EQS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Special Opportunities Fd holds roughly 91,476 shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.69 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.56 Thousand.

