Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s traded shares stood at 100,428 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.12, to imply a decline of -1.89% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The CYCN share’s 52-week high remains $8.96, putting it -187.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.077. The company has a valuation of $105.96 Million, with an average of 233.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 586.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYCN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

After registering a -1.89% downside on the day, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.33- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.95%, and 4.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.71%. Short interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) saw shorts transact 614.7 Million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 28.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYCN is trading 28.21% off suggested target high and 28.21% from its likely low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -6.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 14.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.15% of the shares at 84.86% float percentage. In total, 125 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Slate Path Capital, LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.2 Million shares (or 18.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 2.74 Million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $16.67 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,064,993 shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 837.29 Thousand, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about $1.96 Million.

