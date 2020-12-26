Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s traded shares stood at 216,680 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.47, to imply a decline of -1.44% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The CNST share’s 52-week high remains $50.9, putting it -52.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17. The company has a valuation of $1.59 Billion, with an average of 995.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 653.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.89, implying an increase of 34.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNST is trading 124.08% off suggested target high and -31.28% from its likely low.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.19% of the shares at 104.98% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Svennilson Peter. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.05 Million shares (or 12.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.4 Million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $89.13 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,798,681 shares. This is just over 3.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 994.39 Thousand, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about $26.74 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored