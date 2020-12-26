Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s traded shares stood at 215,712 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.05, to imply a decline of -5.12% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The COGT share’s 52-week high remains $14.88, putting it -23.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $375.99 Million, with an average of 668.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 338.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COGT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

After registering a -5.12% downside on the day, Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.82 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 12.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.38%, and 28.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 318.29%. Short interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw shorts transact 160.03 Million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.2, implying an increase of 67.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COGT is trading 99.17% off suggested target high and 24.48% from its likely low.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cogent Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) shares are +592.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.44% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -296.4% this quarter before jumping 66.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -64.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $40Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.29 Million and $7.03 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -99.7% before falling -99% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 24.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 4.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.97% of the shares at 19.85% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tekla Capital Management LLCC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 275.79 Thousand shares (or 1.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.58 Million.

We also have Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (COGT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Tekla Healthcare Investors holds roughly 189,324 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 86.47 Thousand, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about $809.36 Thousand.

