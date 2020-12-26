Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s traded shares stood at 140,154 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.75, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The CERC share’s 52-week high remains $5.881, putting it -113.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $209.46 Million, with an average of 533.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cerecor Inc. (CERC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CERC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Cerecor Inc. (CERC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.10- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 11.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and 15.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.98%. Short interest in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) saw shorts transact 1.56 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 227.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CERC is trading 227.27% off suggested target high and 227.27% from its likely low.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerecor Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cerecor Inc. (CERC) shares are +14.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 163.33% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -500% this quarter before jumping 58.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 64.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Major holders

Cerecor Inc. insiders hold 5.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.62% of the shares at 70.85% float percentage. In total, 81 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 30.01 Million shares (or 40.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 5.79 Million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.18 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerecor Inc. (CERC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,057,944 shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 939.67 Thousand, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about $2.14 Million.

