Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s traded shares stood at 285,033 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.4, to imply a decline of -3.92% or -$1.24 in intraday trading. The CLLS share’s 52-week high remains $32.8, putting it -7.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.32. The company has a valuation of $1.27 Billion, with an average of 776.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 287.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cellectis S.A. (CLLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CLLS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.78.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) trade information

After registering a -3.92% downside on the day, Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.80 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 7.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.36%, and 34.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.57%. Short interest in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) saw shorts transact 911.24 Million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.57, implying an increase of 13.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLLS is trading 64.47% off suggested target high and -63.82% from its likely low.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cellectis S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares are +67.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.67% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.4% this quarter before falling -253.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 219.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $7.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.49 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.34 Million and $51.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.6% before falling -79.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -24.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s Major holders

Cellectis S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.87% of the shares at 33.87% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.14 Million shares (or 9.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 1.34 Million shares, or about 3.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $24.78 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2,836,321 shares. This is just over 6.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 Million, or 5.21% of the shares, all valued at about $40.97 Million.

