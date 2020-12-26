Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s traded shares stood at 285,806 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.97, to imply a decline of -1.83% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The CSPR share’s 52-week high remains $15.85, putting it -127.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $282.51 Million, with an average of 808.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 595.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSPR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) trade information

After registering a -1.83% downside on the day, Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.64- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 8.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.56%, and 15.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.37%. Short interest in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) saw shorts transact 2.91 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.3, implying an increase of 19.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $10.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSPR is trading 50.65% off suggested target high and -21.09% from its likely low.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Casper Sleep Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) shares are -18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -75.51% against 53.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.8% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 10.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $138.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $126.94 Million and $110.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.8% before jumping 17.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.8% annually.

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s Major holders

Casper Sleep Inc. insiders hold 32.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.41% of the shares at 60.13% float percentage. In total, 82 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.23 Million shares (or 15.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norwest Venture Partners XII, LP with 1.94 Million shares, or about 4.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 674,581 shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 553.02 Thousand, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about $3.48 Million.

