Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s traded shares stood at 102,464 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.58, to imply a decline of -4.8% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The CGIX share’s 52-week high remains $10.39, putting it -302.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $10.54 Million, with an average of 191.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 363.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CGIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) trade information

After registering a -4.8% downside on the day, Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.89- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.9%, and 15.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.71%. Short interest in Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw shorts transact 16.04 Million shares and set a 0.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $90, implying an increase of 3388.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CGIX is trading 3388.37% off suggested target high and 3388.37% from its likely low.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.67 Million and $7.04 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.5% before jumping 59.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s Major holders

Cancer Genetics, Inc. insiders hold 7.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.93% of the shares at 18.36% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 193.4 Thousand shares (or 4.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $802.61 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 36.67 Thousand shares, or about 0.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $152.16 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,519 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.65 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.8 Thousand, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $19.9 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored