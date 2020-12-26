Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares stood at 225,754 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.2, to imply a decline of -0.14% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ZNTL share’s 52-week high remains $61.29, putting it -7.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22. The company has a valuation of $2.32 Billion, with an average of 1.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZNTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside on the day, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.43 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.78%, and 23.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.55%. Short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) saw shorts transact 2Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.33, implying a decline of -8.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZNTL is trading 31.12% off suggested target high and -24.83% from its likely low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -116.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 9.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.55% of the shares at 92.11% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.44 Million shares (or 10.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $145.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Matrix Capital Management with 3.82 Million shares, or about 9.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $124.93 Million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 964,600 shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 877.11 Thousand, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about $34.72 Million.

