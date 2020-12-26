SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares stood at 158,259 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply a decline of -1.3% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The WORX share’s 52-week high remains $14.88, putting it -878.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $14.89 Million, with an average of 221.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for SCWorx Corp. (WORX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WORX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 61.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

SCWorx Corp. insiders hold 22.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.8% of the shares at 2.3% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 80.2 Thousand shares (or 0.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.51 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 41.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $63.41 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 76,340 shares. This is just over 0.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.66 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.41 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $56.68 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored