Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s traded shares stood at 148,887 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.17, to imply an increase of 2.43% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The RMED share’s 52-week high remains $67.25, putting it -837.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.25. The company has a valuation of $20.93 Million, with an average of 551.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RMED a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.5.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

After registering a 2.43% upside on the day, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.47- this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 24.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.32%, and 11.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.62%. Short interest in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) saw shorts transact 57.68 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 123.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMED is trading 248.68% off suggested target high and -2.37% from its likely low.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ra Medical Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) shares are -40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.22% against 13.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.1% this quarter before jumping 82.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -38.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.39 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. insiders hold 20.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.39% of the shares at 19.24% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 136.6 Thousand shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $990.34 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 40.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $297.19 Thousand.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 9,653 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.98 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.58 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $40.46 Thousand.

