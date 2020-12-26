DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s traded shares stood at 168,918 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.84, to imply an increase of 0.69% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The DCP share’s 52-week high remains $26.26, putting it -39.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.2. The company has a valuation of $3.93 Billion, with an average of 989.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DCP Midstream, LP (DCP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DCP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) trade information

After registering a 0.69% upside on the day, DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.60 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.33%, and 10.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.07%. Short interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw shorts transact 2.85 Million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.32, implying an increase of 2.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.5 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCP is trading 38% off suggested target high and -33.65% from its likely low.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DCP Midstream, LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) shares are +65.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against -8.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 762.5% this quarter before jumping 115.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -7.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.47 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.93 Billion and $1.66 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.8% before jumping 49% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -272.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.97% annually.

DCP Dividends

DCP Midstream, LP has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DCP Midstream, LP has a forward dividend ratio of 1.56, with the share yield ticking at 8.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.65%.

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s Major holders

DCP Midstream, LP insiders hold 56.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.34% of the shares at 63.44% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.83 Million shares (or 5.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 10.06 Million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $112.33 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 10,528,207 shares. This is just over 5.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.93 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $75.09 Million.

