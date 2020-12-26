Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG)’s traded shares stood at 168,120 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.84, to imply an increase of 4.5% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The BRG share’s 52-week high remains $12.27, putting it -3.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.79. The company has a valuation of $282.36 Million, with an average of 523.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) trade information

After registering a 4.5% upside on the day, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.03 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.85%, and 22.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.74%. Short interest in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) saw shorts transact 528.49 Million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.9, implying a decline of -16.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRG is trading 1.35% off suggested target high and -28.21% from its likely low.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) shares are +57.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.07% against -6.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.3% this quarter before jumping 14.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $54.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.52 Million and $56.24 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.5% before falling -0.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 51.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

BRG Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.65, with the share yield ticking at 5.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.68%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG)’s Major holders

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.77% of the shares at 55.06% float percentage. In total, 145 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.92 Million shares (or 8.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.19 Million shares, or about 4.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.99 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW Premium Yld Equity REIT ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW Premium Yld Equity REIT ETF holds roughly 945,477 shares. This is just over 3.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 746.91 Thousand, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about $5.66 Million.

