BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s traded shares stood at 224,658 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply a decline of -2.75% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The BVXV share’s 52-week high remains $62, putting it -1855.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.35. The company has a valuation of $37Million, with an average of 364.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BVXV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

After registering a -2.75% downside on the day, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.41- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 7.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.36%, and -0.61% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -65.87%. Short interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw shorts transact 578.37 Million shares and set a 516.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 846.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BVXV is trading 846.37% off suggested target high and 846.37% from its likely low.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 37.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.06% of the shares at 6.45% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ibex Investors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 322.41 Thousand shares (or 2.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 48.67 Thousand shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.9 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 27,553 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $943.14 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.39 Thousand, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $43.65 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored