Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares stood at 547,914 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.18, to imply a decline of -1.25% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The ATRA share’s 52-week high remains $28.2, putting it -27.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.52. The company has a valuation of $1.84 Billion, with an average of 1.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 884.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ATRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.85.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside on the day, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.09 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.86%, and -4.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.67%. Short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw shorts transact 12.34 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.89, implying an increase of 48.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATRA is trading 251.67% off suggested target high and -59.42% from its likely low.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -7.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.33% of the shares at 103.45% float percentage. In total, 210 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.92 Million shares (or 12.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 6.94 Million shares, or about 8.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $89.93 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2,231,728 shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $45.74 Million.

