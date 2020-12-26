MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)’s traded shares stood at 280,238 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.64, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The MAG share’s 52-week high remains $20.15, putting it -8.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.84. The company has a valuation of $1.76 Billion, with an average of 819.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MAG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside on the day, MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.00 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.14%, and 28.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.43%. Short interest in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) saw shorts transact 3.46 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.28, implying an increase of 14.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.39 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAG is trading 34.12% off suggested target high and -1.34% from its likely low.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 24.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)’s Major holders

MAG Silver Corp. insiders hold 11.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.5% of the shares at 59.32% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.62 Million shares (or 3.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 3.28 Million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $53.35 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Gold Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 3,504,941 shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.28 Million, or 3.47% of the shares, all valued at about $55.42 Million.

