Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s traded shares stood at 379,183 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.33, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The EPRT share’s 52-week high remains $29.34, putting it -37.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.08. The company has a valuation of $2.23 Billion, with an average of 1.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EPRT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.42, implying an increase of 5.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.5 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPRT is trading 26.58% off suggested target high and -17.96% from its likely low.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $43.49 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.2 Million and $41.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.9% before jumping 8.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 154.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.51% annually.

EPRT Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 4.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s Major holders

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. insiders hold 1.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.56% of the shares at 106.26% float percentage. In total, 286 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.22 Million shares (or 14.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $278.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.87 Million shares, or about 10.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $199.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 4,106,900 shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 Million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $52.44 Million.

