Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s traded shares stood at 536,309 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.19, to imply an increase of 93.52% or $11.69 in intraday trading. The ADXN share’s 52-week high remains $37.52, putting it -55.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.19. The company has a valuation of $54.53 Million, with an average of 6.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ADXN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

After registering a 93.52% upside on the day, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.00 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 30.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 101.58%, and 118.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.83%. Short interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw shorts transact 362Thousand shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.08, implying a decline of -95.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.08 and $1.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADXN is trading -95.54% off suggested target high and -95.54% from its likely low.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Addex Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.42% of the shares at 0.42% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caxton Corp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 17.4 Thousand shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $213.47 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1.14 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $14.04 Thousand.

