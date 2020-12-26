ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s traded shares stood at 294,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.99, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The ADCT share’s 52-week high remains $56.59, putting it -52.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.1. The company has a valuation of $2.84 Billion, with an average of 269Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 261.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside on the day, ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.75 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.71%, and 3.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.76%. Short interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw shorts transact 2.25 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.75, implying an increase of 31.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $56 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADCT is trading 51.39% off suggested target high and 13.54% from its likely low.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -37% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.8% annually.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

ADC Therapeutics SA insiders hold 48.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.04% of the shares at 71.3% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.67 Million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Redmile Group, LLC with 6.35 Million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $209.59 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 971,675 shares. This is just over 1.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 917.96 Thousand, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $26.34 Million.

