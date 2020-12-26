Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s traded shares stood at 105,281 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.35, to imply a decline of -8.34% or -$0.76 in intraday trading. The HZN share’s 52-week high remains $9.61, putting it -15.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.2. The company has a valuation of $218.93 Million, with an average of 97.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Horizon Global Corporation (HZN), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HZN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) trade information

After registering a -8.34% downside on the day, Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.61- this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 13.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.41%, and 12.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.26%. Short interest in Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) saw shorts transact 168.19 Million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -88.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HZN is trading -88.02% off suggested target high and -88.02% from its likely low.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $209.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.16 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -6.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 50.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.7% annually.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)’s Major holders

Horizon Global Corporation insiders hold 19.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.33% of the shares at 65.32% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.71 Million shares (or 17.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.1 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 2.11 Million shares, or about 8.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.14 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3,443,190 shares. This is just over 13.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Million, or 4.11% of the shares, all valued at about $6.2 Million.

