Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s traded shares stood at 555,880 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.84, to imply a decline of -2.61% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The CMRE share’s 52-week high remains $10.85, putting it -38.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.16. The company has a valuation of $952.51 Million, with an average of 517.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 642.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Costamare Inc. (CMRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside on the day, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.33- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.13%, and 8.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.73%. Short interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw shorts transact 1.64 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.17, implying an increase of 16.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMRE is trading 27.55% off suggested target high and 2.04% from its likely low.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Costamare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares are +46.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.29% against -0.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -21.9% this quarter before falling -3.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -2.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $121.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $118.89 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $124.47 Million and $121.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.3% before falling -2.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 75.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CMRE Dividends

Costamare Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 26 and February 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Costamare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 5.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.72%.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s Major holders

Costamare Inc. insiders hold 57.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.53% of the shares at 65.06% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.58 Million shares (or 4.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd with 3.11 Million shares, or about 2.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $18.85 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 1,637,878 shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about $8.14 Million.

