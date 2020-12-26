Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s traded shares stood at 288,663 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.57, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The BEPC share’s 52-week high remains $61.49, putting it -4.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.89. The company has a valuation of $10.05 Billion, with an average of 670.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 703.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BEPC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.17, implying a decline of -21.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.33 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BEPC is trading -19.75% off suggested target high and -22.61% from its likely low.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 142.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BEPC Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)’s Major holders

Brookfield Renewable Corporation insiders hold 33.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.06% of the shares at 112.04% float percentage. In total, 386 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 66.81 Million shares (or 38.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.61 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 12.59 Million shares, or about 7.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $491.72 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2,324,453 shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $122.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 Million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about $51.61 Million.

