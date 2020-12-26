Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s traded shares stood at 156,239 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.53, to imply an increase of 2.17% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The TRHC share’s 52-week high remains $69.72, putting it -72.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.12. The company has a valuation of $965.75 Million, with an average of 484.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRHC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

After registering a 2.17% upside on the day, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.84 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.78%, and 9.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.74%. Short interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) saw shorts transact 5.48 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.33, implying an increase of 9.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRHC is trading 35.7% off suggested target high and -16.11% from its likely low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) shares are -25.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -102.53% against 3.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -161.5% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 3.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $74.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $73.22 Million and $72.83 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.9% before jumping 13.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -37.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 36.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33% annually.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. insiders hold 5.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.75% of the shares at 114.11% float percentage. In total, 255 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.07 Million shares (or 12.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.42 Million shares, or about 5.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $57.83 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,328,103 shares. This is just over 5.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 934.73 Thousand, or 3.92% of the shares, all valued at about $47.3 Million.

