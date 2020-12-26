Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s traded shares stood at 496,245 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.2, to imply a decline of -2.36% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The ASMB share’s 52-week high remains $27.84, putting it -349.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.78. The company has a valuation of $204.74 Million, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASMB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside on the day, Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.49- this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.31%, and 12.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.7%. Short interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw shorts transact 2.99 Million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.6, implying an increase of 200% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASMB is trading 625.81% off suggested target high and 12.9% from its likely low.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.62 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.77 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 6.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s Major holders

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 6.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.62% of the shares at 101.63% float percentage. In total, 189 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.55 Million shares (or 7.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.52 Million shares, or about 7.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $41.5 Million.

We also have PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd holds roughly 1,626,364 shares. This is just over 4.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 842.99 Thousand, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about $13.86 Million.

