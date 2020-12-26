Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s traded shares stood at 130,676 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply a decline of -3.97% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ATHE share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -255.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $50.07 Million, with an average of 415.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATHE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

After registering a -3.97% downside on the day, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.685 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 13.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.4%, and -7.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.9%. Short interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw shorts transact 360.84 Million shares and set a 167.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 175.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATHE is trading 175.86% off suggested target high and 175.86% from its likely low.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 25% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Alterity Therapeutics Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.21% of the shares at 2.21% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 445.98 Thousand shares (or 1.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $900.88 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 162.22 Thousand shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $327.68 Thousand.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 122,996 shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $248.45 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.13 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $24.5 Thousand.

