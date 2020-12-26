International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s traded shares stood at 113,775 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply a decline of -3.42% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The THM share’s 52-week high remains $2.27, putting it -60.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $271.52 Million, with an average of 381.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 390.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) trade information

After registering a -3.42% downside on the day, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.57 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 10.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.37%, and 6.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 161.21%. Short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) saw shorts transact 462.83 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 254.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THM is trading 254.61% off suggested target high and 254.61% from its likely low.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s Major holders

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.73% of the shares at 72.12% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 61.93 Million shares (or 31.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 6.91 Million shares, or about 3.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.19 Million.

We also have Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Sprott Gold Equity Fund holds roughly 8,516,889 shares. This is just over 4.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.09 Million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about $5.31 Million.

