Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s traded shares stood at 77,820 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.09, to imply an increase of 1% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The UBA share’s 52-week high remains $24.88, putting it -76.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.22. The company has a valuation of $537.25 Million, with an average of 299.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 336.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UBA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) trade information

After registering a 1% upside on the day, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.64 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.16%, and -1.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -43.28%. Short interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) saw shorts transact 588.62 Million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying a decline of -5.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBA is trading 13.56% off suggested target high and -29.03% from its likely low.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -13.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

UBA Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 16, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 3.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.5%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s Major holders

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. insiders hold 1.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.13% of the shares at 75.57% float percentage. In total, 223 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.37 Million shares (or 14.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4Million shares, or about 13.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $36.82 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,906,436 shares. This is just over 6.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.77 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 Million, or 4.47% of the shares, all valued at about $13.15 Million.

