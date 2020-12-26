Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s traded shares stood at 247,785 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.67, to imply a decline of -0.6% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The TEO share’s 52-week high remains $12.35, putting it -85.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.22. The company has a valuation of $2.87 Billion, with an average of 649.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 245.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO), translating to a mean rating of 3.7. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TEO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) trade information

After registering a -0.6% downside on the day, Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.16- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 18.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.89%, and -16.21% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -41.23%. Short interest in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) saw shorts transact 1.81 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.6, implying an increase of 58.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.6 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEO is trading 199.85% off suggested target high and -16.04% from its likely low.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Telecom Argentina S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) shares are -24.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 152.94% against 27.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.1% this quarter before falling -30% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -154% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TEO Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.37, with the share yield ticking at 5.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)’s Major holders

Telecom Argentina S.A. insiders hold 31.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.24% of the shares at 20.81% float percentage. In total, 130 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.69 Million shares (or 10.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 5.57 Million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $36.43 Million.

We also have First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund holds roughly 2,305,058 shares. This is just over 3.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 690.56 Thousand, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about $5.82 Million.

