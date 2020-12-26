Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s traded shares stood at 150,606 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.48, to imply a decline of -7.62% or -$1.36 in intraday trading. The HARP share’s 52-week high remains $25.02, putting it -51.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.27. The company has a valuation of $418.27 Million, with an average of 316.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 148.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HARP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

After registering a -7.62% downside on the day, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.19 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 18.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.92%, and 14.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.43%. Short interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) saw shorts transact 793.72 Million shares and set a 5.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.56, implying an increase of 91.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HARP is trading 130.58% off suggested target high and 51.7% from its likely low.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) shares are -3.4% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.47% against 16.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.9% this quarter before falling -9.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 159.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $5.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.22 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.23 Million and $3.3 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 125.6% before jumping 28% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -123.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 11.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.97% of the shares at 89.95% float percentage. In total, 119 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MPM Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.52 Million shares (or 17.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with 3.9 Million shares, or about 15.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $66.23 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 256,995 shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 229.87 Thousand, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about $3.43 Million.

