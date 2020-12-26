Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s traded shares stood at 181,163 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply an increase of 10.29% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The JP share’s 52-week high remains $2.59, putting it -34.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.88. The company has a valuation of $66.75 Million, with an average of 47.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Jupai Holdings Limited (JP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) trade information

After registering a 10.29% upside on the day, Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.98 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.66%, and -8.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.92%. Short interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) saw shorts transact 56.37 Million shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 57.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s Major holders

Jupai Holdings Limited insiders hold 2.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.48% of the shares at 21.01% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.31 Million shares (or 23.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 154.63 Thousand shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $260.54 Thousand.

