Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s traded shares stood at 106,130 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12, to imply a decline of -4.99% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The VRCA share’s 52-week high remains $17.6, putting it -46.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.02. The company has a valuation of $310.39 Million, with an average of 82.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 68.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VRCA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

After registering a -4.99% downside on the day, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.55 this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 11.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.05%, and 25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.48%. Short interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw shorts transact 1.86 Million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.2, implying an increase of 68.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRCA is trading 108.33% off suggested target high and 41.67% from its likely low.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -41.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 48.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.69% of the shares at 67.82% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.41 Million shares (or 13.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 1.48 Million shares, or about 5.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $11.45 Million.

We also have Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Buffalo Small Cap Fund holds roughly 556,860 shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 325.09 Thousand, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about $2.52 Million.

