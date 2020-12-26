Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s traded shares stood at 321,096 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.29, to imply a decline of -3.21% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The SOHU share’s 52-week high remains $25.71, putting it -57.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.41. The company has a valuation of $639.69 Million, with an average of 465.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 407.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sohu.com Limited (SOHU), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOHU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.48.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) trade information

After registering a -3.21% downside on the day, Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.69 this Monday, Dec 21, jumping 7.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.9%, and -14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.71%. Short interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) saw shorts transact 1.01 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.32, implying an increase of 43.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOHU is trading 47.33% off suggested target high and 35.05% from its likely low.

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sohu.com Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares are +82.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.54% against 18.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 182.4% this quarter before jumping 202.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s Major holders

Sohu.com Limited insiders hold 27.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.29% of the shares at 65.68% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Macquarie Group Limited. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.69 Million shares (or 9.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.91 Million shares, or about 7.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $57.84 Million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 2,219,642 shares. This is just over 5.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 508.98 Thousand, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $11.69 Million.

