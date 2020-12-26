Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)’s traded shares stood at 139,773 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply a decline of -0.92% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VGZ share’s 52-week high remains $1.45, putting it -34.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $110.9 Million, with an average of 403.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 294.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VGZ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside on the day, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.15 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 6.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.26%, and 15.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.97%. Short interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ) saw shorts transact 183.22 Million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.77, implying an increase of 156.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $3.93 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VGZ is trading 263.89% off suggested target high and 62.04% from its likely low.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -6.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)’s Major holders

Vista Gold Corp. insiders hold 3.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.29% of the shares at 31.42% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sun Valley Gold LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.62 Million shares (or 18.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 5.2 Million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.67 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 5,024,324 shares. This is just over 4.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.42 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $16.81 Thousand.

