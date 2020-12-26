Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s traded shares stood at 112,919 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.88, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The EPAC share’s 52-week high remains $26.9, putting it -22.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.28. The company has a valuation of $1.31 Billion, with an average of 399.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 317.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give EPAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside on the day, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.39 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 6.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.71%, and -5.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -15.94%. Short interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) saw shorts transact 1.67 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.75, implying a decline of -14.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPAC is trading -8.59% off suggested target high and -26.87% from its likely low.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enerpac Tool Group Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) shares are +31.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 188.89% against -4.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before jumping 366.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 14.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 52.9% annually.

EPAC Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 17 and March 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.17%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)’s Major holders

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.81% of the shares at 105.42% float percentage. In total, 227 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.37 Million shares (or 13.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.76 Million shares, or about 11.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $127.13 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,783,364 shares. This is just over 6.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.95 Million, or 4.94% of the shares, all valued at about $55.85 Million.

