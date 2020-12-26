Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s traded shares stood at 478,772 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.09, to imply a decline of -2.1% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The ANF share’s 52-week high remains $23.82, putting it -18.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.42. The company has a valuation of $1.25 Billion, with an average of 1.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ANF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

After registering a -2.1% downside on the day, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.84 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.76%, and -12.54% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 16.19%. Short interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw shorts transact 7.58 Million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.36, implying an increase of 11.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANF is trading 39.37% off suggested target high and -30.31% from its likely low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are +104.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -289.04% against -14.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -29.8% this quarter before jumping 81.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.12 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $666.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 Billion and $497.33 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.7% before jumping 34.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -41.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.44% of the shares at 104.71% float percentage. In total, 274 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.53 Million shares (or 15.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.23 Million shares, or about 9.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $86.72 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,964,394 shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.69 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $23.51 Million.

