Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s traded shares stood at 114,460 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply a decline of -0.52% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CTIB share’s 52-week high remains $8.37, putting it -338.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $11.05 Million, with an average of 360.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTIB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside on the day, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.037 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 6.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.54%, and -11.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 126.68%. Short interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw shorts transact 65.87 Million shares and set a 50.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 266.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIB is trading 266.49% off suggested target high and 266.49% from its likely low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Yunhong CTI Ltd. insiders hold 41.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.89% of the shares at 6.64% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 192.17 Thousand shares (or 3.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $316.99 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 20.42 Thousand shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $33.69 Thousand.

