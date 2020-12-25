World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s traded shares stood at 193,397 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.32, to imply a decline of -0.92% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The WWE share’s 52-week high remains $67.53, putting it -42.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.1. The company has a valuation of $3.68 Billion, with an average of 968.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 791.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WWE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.32.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) trade information

After registering a -0.92% downside on the day, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.83 this Wednesday, Dec 23, jumping 3.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.36%, and 12.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.05%. Short interest in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw shorts transact 6.02 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.88, implying an increase of 5.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWE is trading 39.48% off suggested target high and -32.38% from its likely low.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares are +14.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.65% against 8.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -59% this quarter before falling -19.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $246.06 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240.34 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $322.8 Million and $266.52 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.8% before falling -9.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -23.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.23% annually.

WWE Dividends

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.5%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s Major holders

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.58% of the shares at 111.49% float percentage. In total, 329 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lindsell Train Limited. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.94 Million shares (or 21.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $402.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.16 Million shares, or about 8.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $168.38 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,304,553 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $52.55 Million.

