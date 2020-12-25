SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares stood at 371,107 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $324.09, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SEDG share’s 52-week high remains $335.8, putting it -3.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.02. The company has a valuation of $16.6 Billion, with an average of 1.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SEDG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside on the day, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $335.8 this Tuesday, Dec 22, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.02%, and 20.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 240.82%. Short interest in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw shorts transact 3.03 Million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $255.6, implying a decline of -21.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $77 and $371 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEDG is trading 14.47% off suggested target high and -76.24% from its likely low.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares are +150.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.68% against 12.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -46.7% this quarter before falling -2.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $355.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $384.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $418.22 Million and $431.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.9% before falling -10.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 3.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.78% of the shares at 91.87% float percentage. In total, 651 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.37 Million shares (or 10.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Swedbank with 3.11 Million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $740.38 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1,310,677 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $364.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 949.16 Thousand, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about $263.85 Million.

