Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s traded shares stood at 127,661 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.91, to imply a decline of -0.61% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The ESNT share’s 52-week high remains $52.99, putting it -20.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.52. The company has a valuation of $4.94 Billion, with an average of 867.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 708.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ESNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.18.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside on the day, Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.54 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.55%, and -5.08% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -15.54%. Short interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) saw shorts transact 5.09 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.42, implying an increase of 21.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESNT is trading 45.75% off suggested target high and 0.2% from its likely low.

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Essent Group Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) shares are +28.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.21% against 5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20.8% this quarter before falling -18.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 10.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $251.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $259.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $228.76 Million and $231.25 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.1% before jumping 12% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 18.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.62% annually.

ESNT Dividends

Essent Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Essent Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 1.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s Major holders

Essent Group Ltd. insiders hold 2.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.38% of the shares at 102.72% float percentage. In total, 379 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.55 Million shares (or 11.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $464.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.03 Million shares, or about 8.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $371.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,011,521 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.94 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $128.85 Million.

