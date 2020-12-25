DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s traded shares stood at 284,298 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.15, to imply a decline of -3.15% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The DRRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -83.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $436.84 Million, with an average of 1.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DURECT Corporation (DRRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DRRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) trade information

After registering a -3.15% downside on the day, DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.42- this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 11.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.52%, and 17.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.42%. Short interest in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) saw shorts transact 8.84 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.17, implying an increase of 186.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRRX is trading 225.58% off suggested target high and 132.56% from its likely low.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DURECT Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) shares are -12.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50% against 16.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before jumping 20% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 20.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $4.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.51 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.69 Million and $2.77 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -58.8% before jumping 98.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 27% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s Major holders

DURECT Corporation insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.95% of the shares at 55.84% float percentage. In total, 151 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bleichroeder LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 26.41 Million shares (or 13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lion Point Capital, LP with 17.73 Million shares, or about 8.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $30.32 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DURECT Corporation (DRRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,637,413 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.52 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $8.36 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored