Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares stood at 263,634 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.98, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The ANNX share’s 52-week high remains $31.94, putting it -6.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.33. The company has a valuation of $1.14 Billion, with an average of 276.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 133.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Annexon, Inc. (ANNX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANNX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.5, implying an increase of 15.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANNX is trading 23.42% off suggested target high and 6.74% from its likely low.

Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -107.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.6% annually.

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Annexon, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.99% of the shares at 98.99% float percentage. In total, 93 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.44 Million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 3.24 Million shares, or about 8.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $97.99 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 975,000 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 669.93 Thousand, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about $12.21 Million.

