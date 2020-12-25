Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s traded shares stood at 97,611 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.7, to imply a decline of -0.77% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The AMBC share’s 52-week high remains $22.9, putting it -37.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.74. The company has a valuation of $765.01 Million, with an average of 378.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMBC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) trade information

After registering a -0.77% downside on the day, Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.80 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 6.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.84%, and 9.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.58%. Short interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw shorts transact 3.78 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying a decline of -16.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMBC is trading -16.17% off suggested target high and -16.17% from its likely low.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ambac Financial Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) shares are +23.61% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.4% this quarter before jumping 89.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -76.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $49Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $91Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -46.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -217.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11% annually.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)’s Major holders

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.71% of the shares at 81.43% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.27 Million shares (or 13.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.48 Million shares, or about 9.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $57.17 Million.

We also have Fidelity Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Value Fund holds roughly 2,040,459 shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $15.96 Million.

