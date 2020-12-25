Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s traded shares stood at 282,761 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply a decline of -1.2% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MYT share’s 52-week high remains $2.51, putting it -52.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $13.12 Million, with an average of 365.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 517.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

After registering a -1.2% downside on the day, Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.85 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 10.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.84%, and -11.29% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -74.42%. Short interest in Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) saw shorts transact 145.32 Million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -22.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Urban Tea, Inc. insiders hold 11.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.29% of the shares at 11.66% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.33 Thousand shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.64 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored