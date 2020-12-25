United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s traded shares stood at 136,049 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.08, to imply an increase of 9.35% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The UIHC share’s 52-week high remains $12.66, putting it -108.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.34. The company has a valuation of $261.93 Million, with an average of 234.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 136Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give UIHC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.17.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

After registering a 9.35% upside on the day, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.16- this Thursday, Dec 24, jumping 1.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.4%, and 25.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.78%. Short interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw shorts transact 198.45 Million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 2.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UIHC is trading 15.13% off suggested target high and -9.54% from its likely low.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Insurance Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) shares are -20.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 208.33% against -11.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -225% this quarter before jumping 9.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $193.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $186.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $188.35 Million and $191.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.9% before falling -2.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -135.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 4.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.81%.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

United Insurance Holdings Corp. insiders hold 53.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.88% of the shares at 72.57% float percentage. In total, 155 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.45 Million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.86 Million shares, or about 4.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $11.28 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund, Inc. (USA) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,313,729 shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 856.49 Thousand, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $6.48 Million.

