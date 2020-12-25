The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s traded shares stood at 108,193 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.42, to imply a decline of -0.28% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SSP share’s 52-week high remains $16.93, putting it -17.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.36. The company has a valuation of $1.18 Billion, with an average of 531.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 612.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside on the day, The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.73 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.28%, and 5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.21%. Short interest in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) saw shorts transact 3.07 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.17, implying an increase of 5.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSP is trading 45.63% off suggested target high and -16.78% from its likely low.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $561.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $414.88 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $444.4 Million and $430.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.3% before falling -3.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -133.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

SSP Dividends

The E.W. Scripps Company has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The E.W. Scripps Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

The E.W. Scripps Company insiders hold 28.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.29% of the shares at 117.78% float percentage. In total, 230 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 8.51 Million shares (or 12.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.58 Million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $63.87 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 4,324,200 shares. This is just over 6.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.21 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.63 Million, or 5.28% of the shares, all valued at about $46.27 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored