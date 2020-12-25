The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s traded shares stood at 170,786 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.06, to imply an increase of 0.3% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The BKE share’s 52-week high remains $33.5, putting it -11.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.76. The company has a valuation of $1.49 Billion, with an average of 648.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 502.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BKE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) trade information

After registering a 0.3% upside on the day, The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.83 this Friday, Dec 18, jumping 2.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.42%, and 6.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.17%. Short interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw shorts transact 6.31 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying a decline of -53.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKE is trading -53.43% off suggested target high and -53.43% from its likely low.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 8.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.88% annually.

BKE Dividends

The Buckle, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Buckle, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 4% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.65%.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Major holders

The Buckle, Inc. insiders hold 41.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.36% of the shares at 110.13% float percentage. In total, 249 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.94 Million shares (or 14.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $141.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.18 Million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $105.7 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 4,580,514 shares. This is just over 9.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 Million, or 3.69% of the shares, all valued at about $48.85 Million.

